Japan's Covid-19 vaccine minister has public support in PM race

Japanese voters strongly support Taro Kono, minister in charge of fighting Covid-19, as the next prime minister according to a second opinion poll, as potential candidates prepare to join what has become a wide-open contest for ruling party leader.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's shock Friday announcement he was stepping down has thrown a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race set for Sept 29 into disarray, with a wide array of candidates set to vie for the top job.

The LDP's majority in parliament guarantees the winner will become prime minister.

According to the survey by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily published on Monday, 23% of respondents said Kono, the minister in charge of vaccines, was the most suitable person to take over - echoing a Sunday poll that had 31.9% favouring Kono.

Kono held a narrow edge over former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, with 21%. Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, who has already formally announced his candidacy, trailed with 12%.

A former foreign and defence minister, the 58-year-old Kono, educated at Georgetown University and a fluent English speaker, has built a popular after among young voters with an active social media presence in two languages and 2.3 million followers on his Japanese page alone.

Kono has long been a favoured candidate among voters for prime minister and has made no secret of wanting the job, but party elders are wary of him for his outspokenness and reputation as a maverick. Others feel he is still too young for the job.