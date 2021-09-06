World

WATCH | Puppet of Syrian refugee 'walks' across Europe

06 September 2021 - 15:30 By Reuters

A giant puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee girl has "walked" through central Athens. Now a video, Little Amal, aims to highlight the plight of unaccompanied minors. 

The story of  Amal began as a play, The Jungle.

Now the 3.5m-tall living artwork will walk across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the UK with the aim of drawing attention to the plight of young refugees separated from their families.

