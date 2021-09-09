North Korea puts hazmat suits on parade for national day, but no missiles

But no missiles were seen or mentioned in the reports, and Kim did not deliver any speech, unlike last October when the country held a predawn military parade showcasing previously unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“The columns of emergency epidemic prevention and the Ministry of Public Health were full of patriotic enthusiasm to display the advantages of the socialist system all over the world, while firmly protecting the security of the country and its people from the worldwide pandemic,” the KCNA said.

North Korea has not confirmed any Covid-19 cases, but closed borders and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as a matter of national survival.

Following last October's event, another night-time military parade was held in January. Preparations for the latest parade were spotted on commercial satellite imagery and reported last week by the specialist NK News online outlet and 38 North, another organisation that tracks events in North Korea.

Talks aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenals have stalled in recent years. US President Joe Biden's administration has said it will explore diplomacy to achieve North Korean denuclearisation, but has shown no willingness to meet North Korean demands for an easing of sanctions.