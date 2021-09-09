Singapore to ease Covid-19 restrictions for migrant workers

Singapore said on Thursday it will start easing movement restrictions for migrant workers living in dormitories from next week, more than a year after the curbs were imposed due to a surge in infections in their often cramped quarters.

The announcement by the manpower ministry came after more than 90% of the workers in dormitories were fully vaccinated, higher than Singapore's overall vaccination rate at 81%, which is one of the highest in the world.

Up to 500 vaccinated migrant workers will be allowed to visit pre-identified public locations for six hours each week. They are required to take a rapid Covid-19 antigen test before and three days after, the ministry said in a statement, adding it would evaluate the pilot scheme after a month.

“Together with the implementation of a multilayered strategy to test, detect and contain the spread of Covid-19, we are now better prepared to handle any outbreaks at the dormitories,” said the ministry.