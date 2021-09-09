Statue of Confederate commander Robert E. Lee removed in Virginia capital

A statue of Confederate commander Robert E. Lee was removed from its base in Richmond, Virginia's capital, early on Wednesday after a yearlong legal battle over a monument that has been the focus of protests over racial injustice.

As onlookers watched, crews secured the 21-foot (6.4-meter) bronze statue of the US Civil War leader to a crane that hoisted it off its 40-foot (12.2-meter) granite pedestal and placed it on the ground.

Since 1890, the towering memorial has stood at its location on Monument Avenue in Richmond, the former capital of the proslavery Confederacy, a group of Southern states that fought against Union forces in the 1861-65 Civil War.

The Robert E. Lee statue is one of the largest still standing in the US. Memorials that honour leaders of the Confederate side have become targets of protests against racism. Defenders of the statues say they are tributes to the bravery of those who fought to defend the South.