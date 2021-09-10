Lockdown lifted at Ohio air force base after active shooting report

Purtiman said two people had reported hearing gunshots in the area, leading to a series of sweeps in the centre's 850,000 square foot building until early on Friday.

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) serves as the US Department of Defense's main source of analysis for foreign air and space threats, according to its website.

The lockdown was lifted over four hours after the initial alert. The base responded by carrying security sweeps in the area.

Wright State University, which is located next to site in Dayton in western Ohio, had advised students and employees to stay clear of areas towards the north end of its campus.