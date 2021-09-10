Proud Boys leader urged group not to ‘turn on each other’ in riot probe

As four of his fellow Proud Boy leaders sat in jail this summer, charged with conspiracy in the violent January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, the group’s chairman, Enrique Tarrio, sent out a private audio message to colleagues around the country.

In the July audio, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, Tarrio said that “we are trying to f---ing avoid” a situation in which the senior members facing charges would cooperate with prosecutors. The four, who are jailed without bond, have pleaded not guilty.

Raising the possibility that one of the four leaders may have been cooperating with authorities, Tarrio told fellow Proud Boy leadership he didn’t believe that the man was doing so – and said he had spoken about the matter directly with that leader’s wife.

“The bigger problem with that is the guys that are in prison right now are holding on to hope that everybody is f---ing staying put because they didn’t do anything wrong,” Tarrio said. “The moment that they think one of the guys flipped, it throws everything off and it makes everybody turn on each other, and that’s what we are trying to f---ing avoid.”

Asked about the audio message, Tarrio told Reuters he was simply trying to stop members from speculating that anyone had decided to help prosecutors who are examining the deadly insurrection. “What I was trying to avoid is them turning against each other because of media stories,” he said.

Reuters was unable to determine if Tarrio is a target in the federal investigations of the Capitol Hill riot. He has not been charged in the case. Tarrio was arrested two days before the insurrection took place on separate charges; this week, he began serving a 155-day sentence for burning a Black Lives Matter banner and possessing a banned high-capacity rifle magazine in Washington.

Three former prosecutors consulted by Reuters said Tarrio’s audio message to the group and his call to the leader’s spouse to discuss reports of cooperation by her husband could warrant a review into whether Tarrio was obstructing justice.

Under federal law, the crime of obstruction of justice can occur if someone “corruptly or by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication, influences, obstructs, or impedes, or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede, the due administration of justice.” Attempting to prevent someone from testifying can be construed as witness tampering, a form of obstruction.

“This shows a real effort to protect the group and deter defectors,” said Daniel Richman, a former federal prosecutor who teaches at Columbia Law School. Still, Richman emphasized that the audio on its own does not prove an effort to obstruct justice.

Bruce A. Green, a former federal prosecutor who teaches at Fordham Law School, said the message “would be a basis to start an investigation.” He agreed with Richman that the audio alone would not prove obstruction.

Mary McCord, a professor at Georgetown University and former acting attorney general for National Security Affairs, said the tape “raises the specter of possible efforts to influence the charged individuals not to cooperate.” But she added, “There’s nothing on that tape that would allow you to get an indictment on obstruction.”

Without more information, she said, it would be difficult to assess Tarrio’s conversation with the fellow leader’s wife. The discussion could have been “benign,” she said, but added that “a reasonable person” could be intimidated if the leader of an organization spoke to them about a family member potentially cooperating with authorities.

Told of the comments by the former prosecutors and asked if his communications may have amounted to obstruction of justice, Tarrio said: “Absolutely not.”