Vietnam to reopen resort island to foreign tourists to boost economy

Vietnam plans to reopen the beach-fringed island of Phu Quoc to foreign tourists from next month, authorities said, as the country looks at ways to revive an economy suffering from extended lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The island, 10km (6 miles) off the coast of Cambodia, is expected to open for a trial period of six months, the government said in a statement issued late on Thursday.

Vietnam, which is currently shut to all visitors apart from returning citizens and investors, had managed to contain the virus for much of the pandemic but in the past three months has faced a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant. “The prolonged pandemic has seriously hurt the tourism industry,” Vietnam's tourism and culture minister Nguyen Van Hung said.

Fully vaccinated tourists with a negative coronavirus Test will be eligible to visit Phu Quoc, the statement said, adding they could fly to the island on chartered or commercial flights.