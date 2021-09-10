World

Vietnam to reopen resort island to foreign tourists to boost economy

10 September 2021 - 12:30 By Reuters
Phu Quoc resort island is seen via the window of an airplane after the Vietnamese government eased the lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam May 8, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/James Pearson/File Photo

Vietnam plans to reopen the beach-fringed island of Phu Quoc to foreign tourists from next month, authorities said, as the country looks at ways to revive an economy suffering from extended lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The island, 10km (6 miles) off the coast of Cambodia, is expected to open for a trial period of six months, the government said in a statement issued late on Thursday.

Vietnam, which is currently shut to all visitors apart from returning citizens and investors, had managed to contain the virus for much of the pandemic but in the past three months has faced a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant. “The prolonged pandemic has seriously hurt the tourism industry,” Vietnam's tourism and culture minister Nguyen Van Hung said.

Fully vaccinated tourists with a negative coronavirus Test will be eligible to visit Phu Quoc, the statement said, adding they could fly to the island on chartered or commercial flights.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam slumped from 18 million in 2019, when tourism revenue was $31 billion, or nearly 12% of its GDP, to 3.8 million last year.

At the same time, lockdowns in recent months have prompted companies to suspend operations. August industrial output fell 7.4% from a year earlier, while exports were down 5.4% and retail sales plunged by 33.7%.

Vietnam will fully vaccinate all residents on Phu Quoc before opening, the tourism ministry said, adding that the island had not reported any community infections and had sufficient Covid-19 quarantine and treatment facilities.

Neighbouring Thailand has already partially reopened to foreign tourists, including on the resort island of Phuket, where about 70% of the population were required to be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conceded this month that Vietnam was facing a lengthy battle against the coronavirus, which has infected over 570,000 people and killed 14,400, so could not just rely on lockdowns and quarantine.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry said on Thursday Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of the latest outbreak, has allowed restaurants to offer takeaway meals and shippers to operate more widely in a slight relaxation of a tough lockdown.  

