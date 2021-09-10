Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate America

The SEC told companies they would not be penalised if they shared data about the SolarWinds hack voluntarily, but did not offer that amnesty for other compromises.

Cyberattacks have grown in both frequency and affect, prompting deep concern in the White House over the last year. US officials have faulted companies for failing to disclose such events, arguing that it conceals the extent of the problem from shareholders, policymakers and law enforcement looking for the worst offenders.

People familiar with the SEC investigation told Reuters the letters went to hundreds of companies, including many in the technology, finance and energy sectors, said to be potentially affected by the SolarWinds attacks. That number exceeds the 100 that the Department of Homeland Security said had downloaded the bad SolarWinds software and then had it exploited.

Since last year, only about two dozen firms have been publicly identified as affected, including Microsoft Corp , Cisco Systems, FireEye Inc and Intel Corp. Of those contacted for this story only Cisco confirmed receiving the SEC letter. A Cisco spokesperson said it has responded to the SEC's request.

Cybersecurity research has also suggested software maker Qualys Inc and oil energy company Chevron Corp were among those targeted in the Russian cyber operation. Both declined to say on the SEC investigation.

About 18,000 clients of SolarWinds downloaded a hacked version of its software, which the cyber criminals manipulated for potential future access. Yet only a small subset of those customers saw follow-on hacking activity, suggesting the attackers infected far more companies than they ultimately victimised.

The SEC sent letters last month to companies believed to have been affected, after an initial round sent in June, according to six sources who have seen the letters.

The second wave of requests were addressed to recipients at companies from the first round who had not responded. The exact number of recipients is unclear.

The current probe is “unprecedented” in terms of the lack of clarity over the SEC's goal in such a large sweep, said Jina Choi, a partner at Morrison & Foerster LLP and former SEC director who has worked on cybersecurity cases.