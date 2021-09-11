20 years later: Remembering the South Africans killed on 9/11

Two SA-born men are among the thousands of victims whose names were remembered on Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York.

Nicholas Rowe and Craig Gibson were two of the estimated 3,000 people killed when hijackers flew aircraft into both towers of the World Trade Center on September 11 2001.

Rowe, 29, worked for tech company UmeVoice, which provided voice-recognition software used widely in Wall Street trading rooms.

He was in the north tower - the first to be hit at 8.46am - attending a technology conference at the Windows on the World restaurant on the 106th floor. According to his obituary in the Chicago Tribune, he was setting up a display.

UmeVoice CEO Adiathia Padala told the paper he was supposed to help Rowe but lost his keys before arriving at the World Trade Center.

According to the paper, Rowe told Padala not to worry and that he would take care of the stand.

“He would walk into the room and get people to smile,” Padala told the paper. “It didn't matter what kind of people they were.”

Rowe's remains were among the first to be identified and returned to his family in SA. He was buried three weeks later at the family home overlooking False Bay.