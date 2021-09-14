Biden campaigns with California governor on eve of Republican-backed recall election

President Joe Biden on Monday campaigned with California Governor Gavin Newsom on the eve of a Republican-backed recall race that both Democratic leaders cast as an attempted power grab by political acolytes of former President Donald Trump.

Biden joined the embattled first-term governor in the port city of Long Beach, near Los Angeles, for Newsom's final rally ahead of a special election on Tuesday that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by Trump in a deeply Democratic state.

Biden joined Newsom in characterising the recall effort, heavily supported by state and national Republican groups, as part of a broader Republican agenda to oust Democrats from power and expand conservative restrictions on voting, civil rights and abortion.

Recall supporters have countered that the move to force Newsom from office gained traction from mounting resentment over his decisions to close schools and require masks and vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Democrats rallying to Newsom's cause have followed his lead in invoking Trump's record and the Republicans who have embraced his falsehoods of a stolen presidential election.

“I got to run against the real Donald Trump,” Biden told a crowd of several hundred at Long Beach City College. “Well, this year, the leading Republican running for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I've ever seen.”

It was an apparent reference to Republican radio host and Trump supporter Larry Elder, who polls show as the leading candidate among a crowded field of would-be successors on the recall ballot, though the president did not mention him by name.

Taking the stage before Biden, Newsom took a similar tact, declaring his oft-repeated line: “We may have defeated Donald Trump, but we have not defeated Trumpism. Trumpism is still on the ballot in California.”