Nicholas deluges US Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly across the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power.

The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida killed more than 80 people across at least eight US states and devastated communities in coastal Louisiana near New Orleans.

No deaths have been reported from Nicholas since the storm made landfall as a hurricane along the Texas Gulf Coast early on Tuesday, packing 75 mph (121 kph) winds.

Nicholas was expected to drop 1 to 3 inches (3 to 7 cm) of rain per hour across the region on Tuesday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said. Isolated areas of the Upper Texas Coast and southern Louisiana could see up to 5 inches.

Nicholas was blowing across the Houston area at about 1 p.m. Central Time (1800 GMT), heading east-northeast with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin.