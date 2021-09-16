World

Kremlin critic Navalny's allies say vote Communist to hurt ruling party

16 September 2021 - 11:30 By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
After Navalny's allies published their list, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a Putin ally, published his own list of recommended candidates in the city.
After Navalny's allies published their list, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a Putin ally, published his own list of recommended candidates in the city.
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urged Russians on Wednesday to vote for the Communist Party at a parliamentary election this week, part of a tactical voting campaign meant to hurt the ruling United Russia party.

Navalny's "smart voting" campaign is designed to consolidate the votes of those who oppose United Russia, which currently holds three-quarters of the seats in the lower house of parliament and dominates Russian political life.

The initiative is one of the few remaining levers for Navalny, who is serving two-and-a-half years in prison for alleged parole violations, which he says are trumped up.

His movement was branded "extremist" in the run-up to the Sep. 17-19 vote, and a law signed by President Vladimir Putin in June barred members of such groups from running for office.

"Millions of people in Russia hate United Russia," said Navalny ally Leonid Volkov in a video accompanying a list of candidates Navalny's allies say have the best chance of defeating United Russia in different electoral districts.

"Explain to everyone who isn't satisfied with what is going on in the country that they need to go and vote in these elections."

The bulk of the candidates Navalny's allies support are from the Communist Party, Russia's second most popular party. It currently has 43 lawmakers in the 450-seat legislature. Navalny's allies recommended Communist candidates in 11 of the capital's 15 districts.

After Navalny's allies published their list, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a Putin ally, published his own list of recommended candidates in the city.

"I head the United Russia party list in Moscow and call on you to vote for this party," Sobyanin wrote on his website.

Putin, who has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, helped found United Russia but is not a member.

In the run-up to the vote, Putin approved higher salaries and one-off payments to military and law enforcement personnel. He pledged similar measures for pensioners.

Kremlin critics say the measures are designed to boost support for United Russia. The Kremlin says the support measures have nothing to do with the vote.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kremlin internet crackdown causing major outages as election looms

The Kremlin's crackdown on websites linked to jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny and on technology used to evade online bans are causing ...
News
5 days ago

Russian search engine delists Navalny's tactical voting site after ban

Russian tech firm Yandex said on Tuesday it had removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting website from its search engine to ...
News
1 week ago

Russia may treat US tech companies' hosting of Navalny app as meddling - regulator

Allies of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic opponent, plan to use the app to organise a tactical voting campaign to deal a blow ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa
  4. Declined for the R350 grant? You have 30 days to lodge an appeal for ... South Africa
  5. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony