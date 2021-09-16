US Gulf Coast oil companies resume Ida recovery as Nicholas recedes

US Gulf energy companies have been able to quickly restore pipeline service and electricity after Hurricane Nicholas passed through Texas, allowing them to double down on efforts to repair the significant damage a previous storm, Ida, caused weeks ago.

Nicholas, downgraded to a tropical depression on Tuesday, caused rain, minor flooding and power outages in Texas and Louisiana, where some refineries remained offline in the wake of Category-4 Hurricane Ida. The earlier storm has kept shut a large portion of the U.S. Gulf offshore oil and gas output.

Colonial Pipeline, the largest US fuel line, resumed gasoline and diesel shipments on Wednesday after Nicholas passed, while the Exxon Mobil-operated HOOPS pipeline system, which carries crude from large offshore production facilities to Texas, is expected to restart later on Wednesday, the company said.

Royal Dutch Shell plans to resume production at its Perdido offshore oil platform, shut ahead of Nicholas, once power is fully restored to HOOPS.

US liquefied natural gas producer Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas was expected to take in more natural gas, according to pipeline data from Refinitiv, signaling the facility might return to service soon after a power outage from Nicholas.

Freeport LNG, however, said the plant remained offline on Wednesday until the local power company completes repairs.

The Texas ports that had closed for vessel traffic ahead of the storm also reopened on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said.