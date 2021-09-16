World

US judge rules Trump cannot stop rape accuser's lawsuit from proceeding

16 September 2021 - 10:20 By Jonathan Stempel
Oral arguments are scheduled for during the week of November 29.
Oral arguments are scheduled for during the week of November 29.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

A US judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s.

In a one-sentence order, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to put the case on hold while Trump appeals an earlier ruling he made.

The order could let Carroll obtain documents and other materials from Trump during the appeal. Her lawyers have said they also want a DNA sample from the former president.

Kaplan's denial was without prejudice, meaning Trump can renew his request. Trump can also ask the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan for a stay.

Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carroll sued Trump in November 2019 after he denied having raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in midtown Manhattan. Trump claimed that Carroll wasn't his type, and made up the story to sell a new book.

Last October, Kaplan rejected a request by Trump and the US Department of Justice to substitute the government as the defendant, which would have shielded Trump from liability and effectively doomed Carroll's case.

The Biden administration essentially adopted Trump's position for the appeal, saying he acted in his official capacity as president when denying Carroll's claims and thus could not be sued personally.

Oral arguments are scheduled for during the week of November 29.

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said she is looking forward to those arguments, and reviewing the judge's order.

In a filing last December, the lawyer said Trump's appeal would likely fail, and Trump "cannot credibly claim to suffer irreparable harm when he has already initiated the document discovery process and engaged in procedural chicanery."'

Trump has denied claims of several women who accused him of sexual misconduct that occurred before he took office in 2017.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump may soon have to answer rape allegations under oath

During a December visit to New York City, writer E. Jean Carroll says she went shopping with a fashion consultant to find the “best outfit” for one ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa
  4. Declined for the R350 grant? You have 30 days to lodge an appeal for ... South Africa
  5. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony