World

White House offers to talk to Minaj about vaccines

16 September 2021 - 10:39 By Steve Holland
Minaj had said in a tweet that she had not been able to complete enough research of her own on the Covid-19 vaccines to get one in time for the Met Gala, a star-studded fundraiser for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Minaj had said in a tweet that she had not been able to complete enough research of her own on the Covid-19 vaccines to get one in time for the Met Gala, a star-studded fundraiser for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Image: REUTERS/Al Drago

The White House is willing to set up a call for American rapper Nicki Minaj about the safety and effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine after she said she wanted to do more research on vaccines before getting one.

"As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," said a White House official.

Minaj had said in a tweet that she had not been able to complete enough research of her own on the Covid-19 vaccines to get one in time for the Met Gala, a star-studded fundraiser for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Later, Minaj added that she will get vaccinated to be able to tour.

Reuters

READ MORE:

No vaccine passports: UK PM, Boris Johnson to set out winter Covid-19 plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will this week set out his plans to manage the Covid-19 pandemic in the winter months, announcing a decision to ...
News
3 days ago

Anti Covid-19 vaccine protesters clash with police in Greece

Greek police fired tear gas and water canon on Saturday to break up a demonstration of thousands of people protesting against mandatory coronavirus ...
News
4 days ago

Greek police use teargas, water canon during Athens vaccine protest

Greek police used teargas and water cannon to disperse a group of people who threw flares and other objects during a protest in central Athens on ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa
  4. Declined for the R350 grant? You have 30 days to lodge an appeal for ... South Africa
  5. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony