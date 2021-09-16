World

Write up! Now you can send a letter to space for just R40

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
16 September 2021 - 14:12
The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021.
The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021.
Image: China Daily via REUTERS / File Photo

The Chinese postal service is breaking new ground, allowing citizens to write letters to space, at the cost of about $3 (R43).

According to Global Times, the service was recently launched by the China Space Administration and China Post.

Those keen to get their letter-writing skills on, like it is 1982, can buy a space letter kit. The kit includes a special space letterhead, postage-paid envelope and two postcards with space images.

And you don't even need to worry about an address, the envelope is already addressed to “the space post office”.

The letter can be dropped off at any post office and will then be scanned and sent to the Chinese space station.

It gives a whole new meaning to “air mail”.

The US space agency has a service where children can have an astronaut pen pal.

Redtri explains that young aspiring spacemen and women can pick an astronaut “pal” on the  NASA’s website.

Then write away, asking for advice or an autograph, to: NASA Johnson Space Center, CB/Astronaut Office, Houston, TX 77058.

In 2012, astronaut Don Pettit decided that the International Space Station should have an address: Node 2, Deck 5, ISS, LEO 51.603.

Business Insider reported that Pettit detailed the inspiration behind the address in a blog post.

“My sleep station, a coffin-sized box, is located in the fifth deck space of Node 2. From an Earth-based perspective, I pop out of my sleep station as if I were coming out of the floor. I am thus situated on the International Space Station (ISS) in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with an orbital inclination of 51.6 degrees (the angle of our orbit plane to the equator) and an average altitude of 400 kilometres.”

“51.603" would be the space zip code. The first three digits of the space zip code (516) refer to the orbital inclination. The last two digits (03) are a designator for your particular space station.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Party’s over! Space travel turns tribalistic as nations race for glory

Alliances are forming as the US tries to fend off competition from China and Russia
World
1 week ago

WATCH | Floating pizzas on menu for space station astronauts

It was a ‘floating pizza night’ for the crew on the International Space Station.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | SpaceX's 23rd resupply mission

NASA launched SpaceX's 23rd commercial resupply service mission to the International Space Station on Sunday, after postponing the launch from its ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  2. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  3. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa
  4. Declined for the R350 grant? You have 30 days to lodge an appeal for ... South Africa
  5. Court blasts Magashule for manufacturing facts as his application for leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony