Say what?! Drunk man blames ghosts for setting his house on fire

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
17 September 2021 - 10:30
Firefighters confirmed the man had set his own house on fire.
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A Chinese man has found internet fame after claiming his house was set alight by ghosts, only for authorities to prove it had been started by him while drunk.

According to Global Times, the man called firemen saying: “Hurry up! A ghost of finch and three ghosts of foxes have set my house on fire!”

The man called several times, confirming that the house was indeed on fire and he was alone.

However, when they arrived, firefighters killed the fire and concluded it had been started by the man.

He is not the first to make headlines for such a moemish.

In 2018 the New York Post reported that a “drunk, stoned and naked Florida man” set his house on fire while trying to bake cookies in his George Foreman Grill.

The 53-year-old man responded to firefighters by opening the door, apologising and closing the door again.

When police were called to help, the man, still naked, opened the door and let them in.

In the UK, a man told police he was “very drunk” when he spilled a can of petrol, before setting it alight by accident when his cigarette fell from his mouth.

Yorkshire Evening Post reported that the man had wanted to put the petrol in his lawnmower and quad bike.

He left when firefighters grew suspicious of how the blaze started. He later returned to the house and was arrested.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to arson, “being reckless as to whether life was endangered”.

