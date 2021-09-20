World

Biden administration to seek ways to protect people from extreme heat

20 September 2021 - 21:32 By Susan Heavey and Valerie Volcovici
The order comes as public health and environmental groups have put pressure on the administration to create enforceable standards for outdoor workers exposed to extreme heat, at a time when the number of high heat days is projected to increase significantly due to climate change. File photo.
The order comes as public health and environmental groups have put pressure on the administration to create enforceable standards for outdoor workers exposed to extreme heat, at a time when the number of high heat days is projected to increase significantly due to climate change. File photo.
Image: 123RF

US President Joe Biden on Monday ordered his administration to seek ways to ensure people are protected from extreme heat, including through work-related rules and other cooling efforts.

Biden, in a statement, said various federal government departments and agencies would ensure Americans "have safe and healthy working conditions, provide cooling assistance to homes and neighborhoods, and coordinate with state and local officials to bolster their resilience and address the impacts of this threat."

At the center of the interagency effort, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will develop a rule-making process to create a workplace heat standard.

The order comes as public health and environmental groups have put pressure on the administration to create enforceable standards for outdoor workers exposed to extreme heat, at a time when the number of high heat days is projected to increase significantly due to climate change.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ida's devastation shocks, fuel shortages hinder recovery

Storm damage from Ida astounded officials on Wednesday three days after the powerful hurricane pounded southern Louisiana, as reconnaissance flights ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Provincial baby shower' planned for MaShelembe after TV show heartbreak South Africa
  2. All grants paid to public servants, except foster grants, will be removed: ... South Africa
  3. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  4. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News
  5. 'They waited years for those children': neighbour and colleague speak after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony