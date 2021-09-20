Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the US ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralised and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over.

US border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the US state of Texas.

The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants at one point, dotted with tents and tarps strung up on reeds, as many Haitians who had trekked from as far away as Brazil sought to petition US authorities for entry and to escape rampant poverty and gang violence afflicting the Caribbean nation.

At the Haitian capital's airport, three flights with 327 returned Haitians landed on Sunday from Texas, according to a US official with knowledge of the matter. Several who spoke to Reuters upon arrival said there were never told where they were being taken.