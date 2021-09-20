World

Russian warships begin large-scale live fire drills in Black Sea

20 September 2021 - 14:41 By Reuters
The Russian Navy's guided missile cruiser Moskva and frigate Admiral Grigorovich are seen ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 23, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak/ File photo

Around 20 Russian warships began large-scale live fire exercises in the Black Sea on Monday, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian navy as saying, as Ukraine conducted joint military drills with the US.

The joint military drills in western Ukraine this week come days after Belarus and Russia staged large-scale exercises that concerned neighbouring countries.

Kyiv's relations with Moscow sharply deteriorated in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and backed pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's Donbass region. The seven-year conflict with separatists killed more than 13,000 people. 

