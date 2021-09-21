Autopsy scheduled for body thought to be Gabby Petito; fiancé still missing

Medical examiners in North Port, Florida, were scheduled to conduct an autopsy on Tuesday on a body found in Wyoming, seeking to determine if it is Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old “van life” traveller whose disappearance has gripped Americans.

The examination of the remains, which were discovered Sunday in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest, in western Wyoming, takes place as police and FBI agents search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Investigators have called Laundrie, 23, a “person of interest” in the sensational case. His parents told FBI agents they last saw him one week ago, when he told them he was planning to hike alone in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve wilderness area, near North Port.

North Port police called off their search of the swampy reserve on Monday after “exhausting all avenues” to find Laundrie there.

Investigators spent much of Monday searching the Laundrie home, loading cardboard boxes into a van and towing away a silver Ford Mustang.