World

WATCH | Body camera footage, 911 call reveal clues in Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
21 September 2021 - 15:54

TimesLIVE video takes you through body camera footage, a 911 recording of a domestic dispute and other evidence in the Gabby Petito case, which has been in international headlines for more than two weeks.

Petito was reported missing on September 11 after she didn't return from a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Following an exhaustive search, police found the remains of a young woman reportedly matching Petito in an American national park.

Laundrie has since gone missing too and is yet to be found by police.

We take a look at the events which captured the world’s attention.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Autopsy scheduled for body thought to be Gabby Petito; fiancé still missing

Medical examiners in North Port, Florida, were scheduled to conduct an autopsy on Tuesday on a body found in Wyoming, seeking to determine if it is ...
News
4 hours ago

Dickason children were 'strangled' in New Zealand - report

The daughters of a SA couple who relocated to New Zealand - found dead in their new home by their father - were allegedly strangled.
News
2 days ago

A look into Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s 'rocky relationship' with murdered lover Maurice Mabasa

So rocky was their relationship, he resorted at times to sleeping in his car.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Visual investigation into how US police killed South African Lindani Myeni

Three officers from the Honolulu police department in Hawaii, US, killed 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni on April 14.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m ... News
  2. ANC's plan to cut role of Zulu king News
  3. Lagoons and lawyers: Pretoria 'beach' residents unhappy with changes South Africa
  4. 'You're killing the ANC': Kgalema Motlanthe warns NEC over factionalism News
  5. Dickason children were 'strangled' in New Zealand - report South Africa

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...