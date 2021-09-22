Body found in Wyoming is 'consistent' with missing Gabby Petito

The site where the body was found was not far from where two travel bloggers filmed the couple's van, seemingly abandoned, along a dirt road near Spread Creek on the evening of Aug. 27, two days after Petito's last confirmed contact with her family.

“Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito,” Jones told a news conference.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery.”

Petito's father, Joseph Petito, posted a photograph of his daughter on Twitter following the news conference. The photo, which shows her standing between two painted wings, was captioned with a broken heart and the words: “She touched the world.”

Laundrie has been named a “person of interest” in the case but has not been seen since leaving his family's home in North Port, Florida, last Tuesday. North Port is on the west coast of Florida, some 70 miles (112km) south of St. Petersburg.

Before disappearing, Laundrie had refused to speak with investigators and retained a lawyer.

'HEARTBROKEN'

North Port police said they learnt from Laundrie's family only on Friday that he had been missing for three days. They have since been combing a nearly 25,000-acre (10,000-hectare) wilderness preserve near North Port for him, without success.

“Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased,” North Port police said on Twitter. “Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.”