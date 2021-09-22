Brazil's health minister tests positive for Covid-19, following NYC visit with Bolsonaro

Brazil's health minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 hours after accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, the government said.

Queiroga will remain in New York in quarantine, the government's communications office said.

"The minister is doing well," the statement said. It added that the rest of the delegation tested negative for the virus.

Queiroga told CNN Brasil that he had worn a mask the entire time that he was in the U.N. building.

Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic, defied UN rules that asked all those attending the assembly to be vaccinated. He has bragged about not getting vaccinated.

In his speech to world leaders at a meeting where the global coronavirus pandemic was top of the agenda, Bolsonaro said his government did not support the use of a vaccine passport and stood by treatment of the virus with unproven drugs such as the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine.

He said Brazil's vaccination campaign against Covid-19 had been successful and that all adults who wanted a vaccine would be fully inoculated by November.