Gunman kills one and then himself at Tennessee supermarket, 12 wounded

A gunman opened fire at a Tennessee supermarket on Thursday, killing one person and wounding at least 12 before taking his own life as people took refuge inside store freezers, police said.

Law enforcement officers swarmed to the scene just after the shooting unfolded at a Kroger grocery in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters.

“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices,” Lane said, calling the gun violence “the most horrific event that has occurred in Collierville history.”

The town is about 30 miles (50km) east of Memphis in southwestern Tennessee.

Authorities offered no public explanation for a possible motive. Neither the victims nor the suspect were immediately identified.

WREG-TV reported the shooter was an employee who had been fired on Thursday, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

Brignetta Dickerson, a Kroger employee, told WREG that she instructed fellow employees and customers when the shooting broke out to follow her to the back of the store and closed the door behind them, but the gunman followed them.