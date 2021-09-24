Wild boars invade Rome mayoral election race

All roads lead to Rome, or at least so it seems for wild boar.

Sightings of boars trotting along the streets have become so commonplace in some neighbourhoods of the Italian capital that the problem has spilt over into campaigning for Rome's mayoral election.

The animals have been increasingly drawn to the city in recent years, attracted by the piles of stinking trash that tumbles out of often unemptied rubbish skips.

“I am scared ... one time I saw them as I was going to throw the rubbish away. They came after me,” Rome resident Rosa Carletti told Reuters TV.

A Reuters video on Wednesday showed adult boars walking through northern Rome with their piglets, blithely passing cars and pedestrians, without any fear or caution.