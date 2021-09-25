World

Derek Chauvin to appeal his conviction, sentencing in death of George Floyd

25 September 2021 - 12:45 By Akriti Sharma
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens to his mother Carolyn Pawlenty deliver a statement to the judge, in this file photo.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens to his mother Carolyn Pawlenty deliver a statement to the judge, in this file photo.
Image: Pool via REUTERS

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an intent to appeal with the Minnesota state appellate court in his murder conviction for the death of George Floyd.

A jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty in April of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man. The verdict was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

The video of Chauvin kneeling on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd for more than eight minutes during the arrest caused outrage around the world and the largest protest movement seen in the US in decades.

Chauvin was jailed for 22-1/2 years in June.

Former police plead not guilty to federal charges in George Floyd death

Four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the deadly arrest of George Floyd entered not guilty pleas to federal charges of violating ...
News
1 week ago

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in murder of George Floyd

A judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd during an arrest ...
News
3 months ago

In documents filed on Thursday and seen by Reuters, Chauvin raised 14 issues about his prosecution, including the court's denial of a request for a change of venue, that he believed supported his request for an appeal.

The Minnesota District Court could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chauvin said that in his opinion the judge abused his discretion when he denied requests to sequester the jury throughout the trial, denied him a new trial due to what he described as juror misconduct and did not allow him to strike what he said was clearly biased jurors from serving on the jury.

Chauvin also listed issues with the trial itself, including the addition of the third-degree murder charge and the court's failure to make an official record of numerous sidebars throughout the trial.

Separately, Chauvin filed a motion to put the appeals process on hold until Minnesota's Supreme Court reviews an earlier decision to deny him a public defender to represent him in his appeal.

In an affidavit, Chauvin said he has no attorney in the appeals process.

He said he has no income besides nominal prison wages, adding that his case was paid for by the Minneapolis Peace and Police Officers Association but it stopped paying for his legal representation after his conviction and sentencing.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Is Chauvin’s sentence for killing George Floyd ‘a turning point in US’?

On-duty officers have killed more than 1,000 people a year since 2013, yet their actions ‘aren’t treated as criminal’
World
2 months ago

In Minneapolis, officers shoot and kill suspect, sparking small protest

Law-enforcement officers in Minneapolis shot and killed a suspect wanted for a gun possession charge on Thursday, officials said, sparking a small ...
News
3 months ago

George Floyd's family lobbies Biden for US police reform on anniversary of death

A year after his killing unleashed a national reckoning over racial injustice, George Floyd's relatives met on Tuesday with President Joe Biden at ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I have already forgiven her:' Graham Dickason after wife's arrest for alleged ... South Africa
  2. Singing and dancing as SA's national airline returns to the skies South Africa
  3. Nearly R100m waiting to be claimed by three jackpot winners South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cars damaged as fun-seekers flee fire at Heritage Day celebration in ... South Africa
  5. ConCourt rules for AfriForum in five-year battle over Afrikaans at Unisa South Africa

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app