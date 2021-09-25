Derek Chauvin to appeal his conviction, sentencing in death of George Floyd

In documents filed on Thursday and seen by Reuters, Chauvin raised 14 issues about his prosecution, including the court's denial of a request for a change of venue, that he believed supported his request for an appeal.

The Minnesota District Court could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chauvin said that in his opinion the judge abused his discretion when he denied requests to sequester the jury throughout the trial, denied him a new trial due to what he described as juror misconduct and did not allow him to strike what he said was clearly biased jurors from serving on the jury.

Chauvin also listed issues with the trial itself, including the addition of the third-degree murder charge and the court's failure to make an official record of numerous sidebars throughout the trial.

Separately, Chauvin filed a motion to put the appeals process on hold until Minnesota's Supreme Court reviews an earlier decision to deny him a public defender to represent him in his appeal.

In an affidavit, Chauvin said he has no attorney in the appeals process.

He said he has no income besides nominal prison wages, adding that his case was paid for by the Minneapolis Peace and Police Officers Association but it stopped paying for his legal representation after his conviction and sentencing.

Reuters