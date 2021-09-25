Gabby Petito's boyfriend charged with using her bank card; arrest warrant issued

Gabby Petito's boyfriend, whom police have sought for six days in connection with the 22-year-old travel blogger's death during their cross-country road trip, was charged on Thursday with fraudulently using her bank debit card.

A search warrant was issued for Brian Laundrie, 23, after a grand jury in US District Court in Wyoming indicted him on a single count of unlawfully using the card and Petito's personal identification number. He was not charged in her death.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's involvement in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI,” Schneider said.