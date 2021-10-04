Facebook whistle-blower: 'Firm places profits before users' wellbeing'

A former Facebook Inc product manager has become one of the company’s highest-profile critics after exposing thousands of internal documents which she said showed the social media giant had failed to protect users.

Frances Haugen, who tackled misinformation on the platform, turned over internal research to US lawmakers and the Wall Street Journal, which reported that the company knew, but didn’t disclose, the negative affect of services like Instagram. She said she was sounding the alarm about the company’s practices after seeing repeated evidence that Facebook prioritises profits over the wellbeing of its users.

“There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook,” she told 60 Minutes in her first public interview on Sunday. “Facebook, over and over, again chose to optimise for its own interests, like making more money.”

The revelations have ignited a firestorm for Facebook in Washington, as lawmakers accuse the platform of covering up internal research about its negative effects. The trove of documents she handed over shed light on internal discussions about the company’s content moderation efforts, how it treats high-profile accounts differently from other users, and the mental affect its photo-sharing app Instagram has on young users.

One study Haugen uncovered showed Facebook took action on as little as 3% to 5% of hate speech on Facebook, and on less than 1% of content classified under “violence and incitement”, according to 60 Minutes.

Haugen is set to appear on Tuesday before a Senate subcommittee on consumer protection as part of a hearing focused on “protecting kids online”.