World

Fire damages Rome's 19th century 'Iron Bridge'

04 October 2021 - 14:29 By Agnieszka Flak
People stand near a burnt section of the famed "Iron Bridge" after a huge fire severely damaged parts of the 19th-century structure in Rome, Italy, October 3, 2021.
People stand near a burnt section of the famed "Iron Bridge" after a huge fire severely damaged parts of the 19th-century structure in Rome, Italy, October 3, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A huge fire on Saturday night severely damaged Rome's famed “Iron Bridge,” with parts of the 19th century structure plunging into the River Tiber.

The bridge, which was opened 1863 and whose formal name is Ponte dell' Industria (Industry Bridge), connects the densely populated Ostiense and Portuense neighbourhoods.

The fire broke out on the eve of elections for the next mayor, in which the main issue has been the general decay of infrastructure and public services in the Italian capital.

Romans call the 131-metre (143-yard) long bridge “Ponte di Ferro” (Iron Bridge), since most of Rome's other bridges are made of stone.

Officials said there were no injures from the fire, which was visible from afar as flames shot into the night sky.

Media reports said it may have been started by a short circuit in shacks below the bridge. Firefighters said the blaze, which was put out during the night, was fuelled by a damaged gas pipe.

Surrounding areas were left without electricity for several hours.

The bridge, used for busy road traffic between the two neighbourhoods, was closed indefinitely pending checks on its safety. 

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  4. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Lepelle Water boss suspended a year after R3m 'ransom' paid to ... News

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting