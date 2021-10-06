Final arguments expected in 1st US college admissions scandal trial

Singer pleaded guilty in 2019 to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and funnelling money from the parents to corrupt coaches and athletics officials to secure the admission of their children as fake athletes.

The scandal ensnared executives and celebrities including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who were among 47 defendants who agreed to plead guilty. Former President Donald Trump pardoned one parent.

Aziz, also known as Gamal Abdelaziz, is the ex-president of Wynn Resorts Ltd's Macau subsidiary. Wilson is a former Gap Inc and Staples Inc executive who founded Hyannis Port Capital.

Prosecutors alleged Aziz, 62, agreed in 2018 to pay $300,000 to secure his daughter's admission to the University of Southern California (USC) as a basketball recruit.

Prosecutors said Wilson, 64, in 2014 paid $220,000 to have his son falsely designated a USC water polo recruit.

They said he later sought to pay another $1.5 million to fraudulently secure spots for his two daughters at Stanford and Harvard universities, an arrangement Singer discussed with Wilson on recorded calls while co-operating with investigators.

Reuters