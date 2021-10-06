Illinois toddler fights for his life as Covid-19 transmission rages

When her two-year-old started feeling sick early last week, Tiffany Jackson didn't think it might be Covid-19.

No-one else in the family was sick. Adrian James just had a bit of a cough. She gave him cough syrup and put a humidifier in his room.

But by Friday he was sweaty and his breathing was laboured. Jackson took him to an emergency room in her small town of Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Doctors and nurses there did a chest X-ray and swabbed him for Covid-19 and then airlifted the child to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St Louis, about 80 miles away.

Jackson followed in a car, her grandmother at the wheel. They made the usually 90 minute-drive in about an hour.

“I didn’t know if he was going to make it or not,” Jackson said. “I was very emotional and just very upset.”