World

At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

07 October 2021 - 11:11 By Bhargav Acharya & Gul Yousafzai
Residents gather near the rubble of a damaged house following an earthquake in Harnai, Balochistan, Pakistan, October 7, 2021.
Residents gather near the rubble of a damaged house following an earthquake in Harnai, Balochistan, Pakistan, October 7, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir said on Thursday.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck in the early hours of Thursday while people were sleeping. Rescue workers said the dead were mostly women and children.

The quake was relatively shallow at 20 kms (12 miles) with an epicentre 102km (62 miles) east of Quetta, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).

More than 100 mud houses collapsed and a large number were damaged, including government buildings. Hundreds of people were rendered homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner in the city of Harnai, told Reuters.

Social media showed houses shaking and light fittings swaying as the quake struck, and later stunned residents gathering in the street in the dark.

The injured were rushed to hospital, while some were treated on stretchers in the street under phone torch light.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Quetta in 1935, killing between 30,000 and 60,000 people, making it one of the deadliest quakes to hit South Asia in recorded history.

Reuters 

subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions South Africa
  2. ‘Even Shimza can’t spin these turntables’: inside Mmusi Maimane and Shimza’s ... South Africa
  3. Acting judge who heard court matter in a Spur restaurant overlooked for ... South Africa
  4. It’s not the whole picture: E Cape municipality defends R15m stadium News
  5. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting