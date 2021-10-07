World

Get back to the office, UK PM Johnson tells workers

07 October 2021 - 10:01 By Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper
Boris Johnson, UK prime minister, told the people of his country to go back to work.
Image: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said workers must get back to their offices, as he addressed the country's return to normality from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We know that a productive workforce needs the spur that only comes with face-to-face meetings and water cooler gossip.

If young people are to learn on the job in the way that they always have, and must, we will, and must, see people back in the office," Johnson said in a speech at his party's annual conference.

Reuters

