18 former NBA players charged in fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors brought charges in Manhattan against 18 former NBA players for allegedly defrauding the league's health and welfare plan between 2017 and 2020.

According to authorities, 16 of the 18 are in custody after a series of arrests around the country. They face charges of conspiracy to commit healthcare and wire fraud along with aggravated identity theft.

The FBI said it “remains an ongoing investigation,” per NBC New York, which broke the news Thursday morning.

There were 19 total people charged in the indictment, which alleges that the defendants filed $3.9 million in false medical and dental claims and received $2.5 million in payouts.

The indictment points to Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick by the then-New Jersey Nets in 2009, as a key player in the alleged scheme.