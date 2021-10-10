World

Lava blocks the size of buildings falling from La Palma volcano

10 October 2021 - 17:04 By Silvio Castellanos and Juan Medina
Lava flows after the collapse of a part of the cone of the Cumbre Vieja Volcano as the church of Tajuya is illuminated on October 10, 2021 in La Palma, Spain.
Lava flows after the collapse of a part of the cone of the Cumbre Vieja Volcano as the church of Tajuya is illuminated on October 10, 2021 in La Palma, Spain.
Image: Marcos del Mazo/Getty Images

Blocks of molten lava as large as three-storey buildings rolled down a hillside on the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday while a series of tremors shook the ground three weeks after the volcano erupted.

There were 21 seismic movements on Sunday, with the largest measuring 3.8, the Spanish National Geological Institute (ING) said, shaking the ground in the villages of Mazo, Fuencaliente and El Paso.

The blocks of red-hot magma flowed down the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano were the size of three-storey buildings, the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining said.

From Monday, members of the Spanish Navy will help clean volcanic ash that covers large parts of the island, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said during a visit on Sunday.

The lava flow, with temperatures of up to 1,240 °C (2,264 degrees Fahrenheit), destroyed the last few buildings that remained standing in the village of Todoque, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said on Twitter.

There was a partial cone collapse near the volcano's emission vent on Saturday, Stavros Meletlidis, a spokesperson for ING told Reuters.

“The collapse of the northern flank of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has caused the release of large blocks of material and the appearance of new flows that run through areas already evacuated,” tweeted Spain's National Security Department.

“The lava has reached the Camino de la Gata industrial estate and new buildings.”

Rivers of lava have destroyed 1,186 buildings since the eruption on Sept. 19, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute said.

Lava has engulfed 493 hectares (1,218 acres) of land, said Miguel Ángel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) organisation.

About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.

Lightning was seen near the eruption early on Saturday. A study published in 2016 by the journal Geophysical Research Letters found lightning can be produced during volcanic eruptions because the collision of ash particles creates an electrical charge.

Reuters

READ MORE :

La Palma volcano eruption forces stay-home order for some residents

Authorities told several thousand residents of La Palma to stay home because of worsening air quality as the erupting volcano on the Spanish island ...
News
1 week ago

More destruction feared in La Palma as lava pours from new volcano vent

Lava flowed from a newly opened crack in the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma on Friday, carving a different path from previous flows and ...
News
1 week ago

Authorities lockdown coastal area in La Palma as lava approaches sea

Emergency authorities early on Monday ordered people in an area on the Eastern Shore of La Palma island as the lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja ...
News
1 week ago

Airport closed as La Palma volcano eruption intensifies

Volcanic explosions spewed red hot lava high into the air on La Palma on Saturday as a new emission vent opened, forcing the small Spanish island to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I am going to build my house, I want a big one': Big banks target stokvel ... South Africa
  2. Judge candidate withdraws from JSC interviews, labelling them unfair South Africa
  3. ‘Flip-flop’ or change of mind? SA reacts to Malema supporting Hlophe to become ... South Africa
  4. 'Special' offers, receipts & recycling: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week' Consumer Live
  5. WATCH | 'Clueless' or 'just nervous'? Mzansi weighs in on high court judge ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting