US to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions in November for vaccinated visitors

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of our shared cross-border community have felt the pain and economic hardship of the land border closures. That pain is about to end,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

Unvaccinated visitors will still be barred from entering the US from Canada or Mexico at land borders.

The officials from President Joe Biden's administration emphasised that the White House would not lift the “Title 42" order put in place by former President Donald Trump's administration that has essentially cut off access to asylum for hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking to enter from Mexico.

The precise date in early November when the restrictions will be lifted on both land and air travel will be announced “very soon,” one of the officials said.

Homeland Security said the administration was creating “consistent, stringent protocols for all foreign nationals travelling to the US — whether by air, land, or ferry.”

Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated US visitors for non-essential travel.

'GREAT RELIEF'

Once the US curbs are lifted, non-essential foreign visitors crossing US land borders, such as tourists, will be able to visit if they are vaccinated. In early January, the US will require essential visitors, like truck drivers or healthcare workers, to be vaccinated to cross land borders, the officials said.

US lawmakers have been pushing the White House to lift restrictions that have barred non-essential travel by Canadians across the northern US border since March 2020, and many border communities have been hit hard by the closure. Mexico has also pressed the Biden administration to ease restrictions.

Senator Maria Cantwell said the announcement “will provide great relief to those waiting to see friends and loved ones from Canada.”

The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the US in early November would lift travel restrictions on air travellers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. It also said it would extend the vaccine requirements to foreign air travellers from all other countries.

Foreign visitors crossing into the US by land or ferry will need to be vaccinated but will not necessarily need to show proof of vaccination unless they are referred by US Customs and Border Patrol for secondary inspections.

By contrast, all non-US air travellers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight, and will need to show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test. Foreign visitors crossing a land border will not need to show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test.

On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the US would accept the use by international visitors of Covid-19 vaccines authorised by US regulators or the World Health Organisation.

One question unanswered is whether the US will accept vaccines from visitors who received doses of two different Covid-19 vaccines.

The US land border restrictions have not barred US citizens from returning home.

Reuters