Danish man suspected of killing five in bow-and-arrow attack in Norway

A 37-year-old Danish citizen is suspected of killing five people with a bow-and-arrow and other weapons in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg in a rare incident of mass killing in Norway, police said on Thursday.

Two people, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded in the Wednesday evening attacks, which took place in different locations in the town, 68km (42 miles) southwest of the capital, Oslo.

The man, who was held in custody, had co-operated with police and implicated himself in the attacks, though he has not yet entered a plea.

“He is admitting to the facts of the case,” police attorney Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told news agency NTB.

“We'll have to see if he also pleads guilty,” she later told private broadcaster TV2.

The man was believed to have been acting alone, police said. They said nothing about a possible motive.

“This very serious situation is of course making a deep impression on Kongsberg and those who live here,” district police chief Oeyvind Aas said in a statement.

The death toll was the worst of any attack in Norway since 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people, most of them teenagers at a youth camp.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was shocked and saddened by the news. “My thoughts are with the victims' loved ones and all the people of Norway at this very difficult moment,” he said in a tweet.

The police said they were giving information on the man's nationality after rumours swirled on social media about people not linked to the attacks.

Norway's incoming prime minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is due to take power on Thursday after winning a general election last month, said he had been kept informed by the outgoing government.