World

Up to 17 US missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

17 October 2021 - 08:18 By Gessika Thomas, Shubham Kalia, Brad Brooks and Brian Ellsworth
A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas.
A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, US media reported.

The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times and CNN said.

The Washington Post reported that an audio from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said “men, women and children” associated with the group were being held by an armed gang.

“The mission field director and the American embassy are working to see what can be done,” the audio was quoted as saying. “Pray that the gang members will come to repentance and faith in Jesus Christ.”

The victims included 14 adults and three minors, CNN said, citing an unnamed source in Haiti's security forces.

They were traveling to Titanyen after visiting the orphanage in the Croix des Bouquets area, CNN said. The Times, citing local officials, said the missionaries were taken from a bus headed to the airport to drop off some members of the group before continuing to another destination in Haiti.

The US State Department is aware of the reports, a spokesperson told Reuters but did not offer details. "The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," the spokesperson said in an email.

The US Embassy in Haiti did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours. A spokeswoman for the Haitian police said she was seeking information on the issue.

Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas. Violence spiraled after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August which killed over 2,000 people.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US expulsions of Haitians may violate international law - UN refugee boss

The mass expulsion of Haitians from the US without screening for their protection needs may contravene international law and constitute forced ...
News
3 weeks ago

Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the US ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralised and angry ...
News
3 weeks ago
A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas.
A surge in gang violence has displaced thousands and hampered economic activity in the poorest country in the Americas.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang
subscribe

Most read

  1. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cops flagged down by Max’s Lifestyle owner after shooting South Africa
  4. SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police ... South Africa
  5. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole