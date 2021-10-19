WHO-led programme aims to buy antiviral Covid-19 pills for $10 — document

A spokesperson for the ACT-A said the document, dated October 13, was a draft under consultation and declined to comment on its contents before it is finalised.

The document will also be sent to global leaders ahead of a G20 summit in Rome at the end of this month.

The ACT-A asks the G20 and other donors for additional funding of $22.8bn (about R333bn) until September 2022 which will be needed to buy and distribute vaccines, drugs and tests to poorer nations and narrow the huge gaps in supply between wealthy and less advanced countries. Donors have so far pledged $18.5bn (about R270bn) to the programme.

The financial requests are based on detailed estimates about the price of drugs, treatments and tests which will account for the programme’s biggest expenses alongside the cost of distributing vaccines.

Though it does not explicitly cite molnupiravir, the ACT-A document expects to pay $10 dollar per course for “novel oral antivirals for mild/moderate patients”.

Other pills to treat patients with mild illness are being developed, but molnupiravir is the only one which has so far showed positive results in late-stage trials. The ACT-A is in talks with Merck and generics producers to buy the drug.