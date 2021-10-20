UK health service facing growing winter pressures

The National Health Service is close to the edge of being overwhelmed in many parts of Britain and pressure is only going to increase as winter approaches, the head of a healthcare system body said on Wednesday.

Britain reported 223 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since March, and cases are the highest in Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted almost all Covid-19 restrictions in England, and is keeping measures such as mandatory mask-wearing - common in much of Europe - in reserve only as a "Plan B".

But doctors have expressed concern an increase in numbers going into hospital, combined with pressures on the NHS from seasonal viruses, could lead to a "perfect storm" which would leave hospitals unable to deal with long waiting lists and function normally.

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation, called for Plan B measures such as mask-wearing and working from home, which would only be minor inconveniences and could avoid stumbling into a crisis.