White House lays out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of kids ages 5 to 11 as soon as the Covid-19 shot is approved for younger children, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season.

It is working to set up vaccination clinics in more than 100 children's hospital systems nationwide as well as doctor's offices, pharmacies and potentially schools, it said.

If Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's vaccine wins wider approval, the plan would ensure "it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country," the White House said in a statement, noting regulators will independently weigh approval.

Food and Drug Administration officials are reviewing the Pfizer/BioNTech application seeking approval of its 2-dose vaccine for younger children, with its panel of outside advisers scheduled to weigh in on October 26. The FDA typically follows the advice of its panel but is not required to do so.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will next weigh in on recommendations for the vaccine at a November 2 and 3 meeting, which its director will use in making her own recommendation.

"We will be ready to begin getting shots in arms in the days following a final CDC recommendation," the White House said ahead of an 8:45 a.m. (1345 GMT) news briefing with US President Joe Biden's White House Covid-19 response team.