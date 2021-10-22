World

Blast and fire kill 16 at Russian chemicals plant

22 October 2021 - 10:55 By Anton Kolodyazhnyy
Firefighters work to put out a fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Ryazan Region, Russia October 22, 2021.
Image: Russia's Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Sixteen people were killed in an explosion and fire at a gunpowder and chemicals plant in Russia's western Ryazan province, TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing a source.

The emergencies ministry confirmed 12 deaths in the accident, saying four people remained missing.

TASS quoted its source as saying the accident had been caused by a failure to observe the proper technical process at the facility.

Pictures from the site published by the ministry showed firefighters standing next to a brick building that appeared to have been partly demolished by the blast.

Reuters 

