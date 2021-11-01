World

Britain warns France: back down in 48 hours or face trade trouble

01 November 2021 - 13:40 By Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout
Britain's Foreign Minister Liz Truss greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021.
Britain's Foreign Minister Liz Truss greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 1, 2021.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

Britain warned France on Monday to back down in a fish row within 48 hours or face legal action under the Brexit trade deal.

"The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including to the Channel Islands and to our fishing industry, and they need to withdraw those threats or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky.

"The French have behaved unfairly. It's not within the terms of the trade deal. And if somebody behaves unfairly in a trade deal, you're entitled to take action against them and seek some compensatory measures. And that is what we will do if the French don't back down."

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. ‘You were in London but claim to be a revolutionary?’ — Mboweni’s throwback ... South Africa
  3. We could have a sober Christmas, as liquor industry warns of alcohol supply ... South Africa
  4. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics
  5. PODCAST | Taken — kidnapping for ransom on the rise in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021
Alexandra resident arrives at 3am to be first voter in ward as South Africans ...