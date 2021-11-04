World

Bus plunges down ravine, killing 22 in Pakistani Kashmir

04 November 2021 - 09:55 By Arqam Naqash
People gather at the crash site in Bhata Kot, Azad Kashmir, November 3, 2021, after, according to local police, at least 22 people, including children, were killed and another eight were wounded after a passenger coach plunged into a ravine, as seen in this screen grab taken from video.
People gather at the crash site in Bhata Kot, Azad Kashmir, November 3, 2021, after, according to local police, at least 22 people, including children, were killed and another eight were wounded after a passenger coach plunged into a ravine, as seen in this screen grab taken from video.
Image: REUTERS TV via REUTERS

At least 22 people, including women and children, were killed when a passenger bus plunged 500 metres into a ravine in Pakistan's part of Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Police officer Rashid Naeem Khan said the bus had been heading for the garrison city of Rawalpindi when it went out of control as it passed along the road carved out of the mountainside above the river Neelum.

“The bus apparently developed some technical fault,” he said, adding eight others passengers were critically injured.

 

Reuters

subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  4. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  5. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time election data and see the battlegrounds unfold South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021
Did the IEC's voter management devices negatively influence #LGE2021