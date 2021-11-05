Man charged with abducting Australian girl flown to maximum security jail

The man charged with abducting a four-year-old girl from an outback campsite in Western Australia was flown 600 miles (960km) to a maximum-security prison in Perth on Friday, the state's Justice Department said.

TV footage showed the 36-year-old man walking shackled and barefoot from a police car to a light plane at an airstrip in the town of Carnarvon where Cleo Smith was found alive and well on Wednesday, 18 days after going missing.

In their first public statement since Cleo was found, her parents Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon on Friday thanked everyone involved in her rescue and asked for privacy.