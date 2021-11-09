Bowles movement: Joe Biden 'emission' risked becoming the climate summit story

Before world leaders departed Scotland on their private jets at the end of the COP26 climate summit, one unexpected story to emerge was not about hypocrisy but US President Joe Biden allegedly breaking wind while speaking to Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, during a reception in Glasgow.

The duchess was reportedly taken aback by the alleged audible emission as she chatted to the president, saying “it was impossible to ignore”, the Daily Mail reported.

The alleged trump* occurred shortly after Biden urged countries to reduce methane gas emissions by 30% by the end of the decade.

Cutting methane gas levels — to which livestock production is a great contributor — is widely regarded as a critical step in the fight against global warming.

The duchess, who has been married to Prince Charles since 2005, has allegedly not stopped talking about the incident, the paper added.

Reaction to the story has been mixed, with Fox News remarking that the president’s approval would be lower if he was not “propped up by the mainstream media”, while The Cut noted that the duchess should have refrained from discussing it.

“Maybe the leader is stressed, or maybe they ate something weird, or maybe the world simply does not need to be burdened with considering the digestive tract of the US president,” columnist Danielle Cohen wrote.