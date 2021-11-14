UN climate agreement clinched after late drama over coal

UN climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, even as coal-reliant countries lobbed last-minute objections.

While the agreement won applause for keeping alive the hope of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, many of the nearly 200 national delegations wished they’d come away with more.

“If it’s a good negotiation, all the parties are uncomfortable,” US climate envoy John Kerry said in the final meeting to approve the Glasgow Climate Pact. “And this has been, I think, a good negotiation.”

The two-week conference in Scotland delivered a major win in resolving the rules around carbon markets, but it did little to assuage vulnerable countries’ concerns about long-promised climate financing from rich nations.

The British COP26 president, Alok Sharma, was visibly emotional before banging down his gavel to signal there were no vetoes to the pact, after the talks had extended overtime – and overnight – into Saturday.

There was last-minute drama as India, backed by China and other coal-dependent developing nations, rejected a clause calling for the “phase out” of coal-fired power. After a huddle between the envoys from China, India, the United States and European Union, the clause was hurriedly amended to ask countries to “phase down” their coal use.

India's environment and climate minister, Bhupender Yadav, said the revision reflected the "national circumstances of emerging economies."

"We are becoming the voice of the developing countries," he told Reuters, saying the pact had “singled out” coal but kept quiet about oil and natural gas.

"We made our effort to make a consensus that is reasonable for developing countries and reasonable for climate justice," he said, alluding to the fact that rich nations historically have emitted the largest share of greenhouse gases .

The single-word change was met with dismay by both rich countries in Europe and small island nations along with others still developing.

"We believe we have been side-lined in a non-transparent and non-inclusive process,” Mexico’s envoy Camila Isabel Zepeda Lizama said. “We all have remaining concerns but were told we could not reopen the text … while others can still ask to water down their promises."

But Mexico and others said they would let the revised agreement stand.

"The approved texts are a compromise," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "They reflect the interests, the conditions, the contradictions and the state of political will in the world today."