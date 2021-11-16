World

Highly pathogenic bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

16 November 2021 - 10:42 By Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide
China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020. Stock photo.
China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020. Stock photo.
Image: Chayakorn Lot/123rf.com

Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again.

The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put the poultry industry on alert after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds. Outbreaks also often lead to trade restrictions.

It is attracting the attention too of epidemiologists as the virus can be transmitted to humans. China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza so far this year, more than in the whole of 2020.

South Korea reported an outbreak at a farm of around 770,000 poultry in Chungcheongbuk-do, the OIE said on Monday, citing a report from the South Korean authorities. All animals were slaughtered.

Also in Asia, Japan reported its first outbreak of the 2021 winter season, at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country, the OIE said, confirming a statement last week by Japan's agriculture ministry. The serotype in this outbreak was H5N8

In Europe, Norway reported an H5N1 bird flu outbreak in the Rogaland region in a flock of 7,000 birds, the OIE said.

Outbreaks generally occur in the autumn, spread by migrating wild birds.

The Belgian government put the country on increased risk for bird flu, ordering poultry to be kept indoors as of Monday, after a highly pathogenic variant of bird flu was identified in a wild goose near Antwerp.

This followed a similar move in neighbouring France earlier this month and in the Netherlands in October.

Bird flu cannot be transmitted through the eating of poultry products.  

Reuters

MORE:

LISTEN | Seals dying of suspected malnutrition on Cape beaches

Insufficient fish stocks are the suspected cause.
News
1 week ago

Rise in human bird flu cases in China shows risk of fast-changing variants

China is the world's biggest poultry producer and top producer of ducks, which act as a reservoir for flu viruses.
News
3 weeks ago

Avian flu has killed 10% of SA’s Cape cormorants — and it’s not over yet

Deaths have increased to about 500 a day, with the birds susceptible because of malnutrition due to sardine shortage
News
2 weeks ago

Don’t count your chickens ... spike in bird flu infections raises concern

The virus has already killed six people in China and shows the risk of fast-changing variants, say health experts
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  3. WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim ... South Africa
  4. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  5. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources